Police praise shopkeeper who chased 'armed' robber

Police have praised a shopkeeper who chased off a robber who tried to raid his store at gunpoint.

Christopher Allison, 31, was captured on CCTV pointing a blank-firing handgun at the worker at the Best One shop, in Concord, Washington, in December.

But the shopkeeper leaned over the counter and tried to grab the gun before chasing Allison out of the store

Allison, of Johnson Terrace in Sulgrave, was jailed for two years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting attempted robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

In a statement read out in court, the shopkeeper said he thought Allison could have killed him.

He said: "When the man pointed the gun at me, I felt like it might be the last day of my life.

"He seemed nervous. I kept thinking he was so nervous he might have killed me."

Det Con Lauren Urwin said: "First and foremost, I would like to commend the shopkeeper for the incredible bravery that he showed when finding himself in an incredibly hostile and distressing situation.

"While we would never encourage members of the public to do anything that puts themselves in harm's way, the victim in this case was put in an incredibly difficult position and was unaware the weapon was an imitation."

