How to keep your dog active during lockdown

Coronavirus: Dog trainer Sue McCabe's tips on keeping pooches active
Dog trainer Sue McCabe says lockdown can be less stressful if you keep your dogs' minds active by teaching them new tricks.
The Newcastle-based pet lover believes they can be a comfort during self-isolation, but they too also need alone time.
She suggests hiding their treats in different spots in your garden or yard, and lots of toy-based activities even if space is limited.
01 Apr 2020
