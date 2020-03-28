Teachers create video to keep pupils' spirits up

Video

Staff at a County Durham school have recorded a video message for their pupils to let them know they are thinking of them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Easington Colliery Primary School staff said it was "strange" not seeing their pupils every day and they wanted to keep their spirits up while they are staying at home.

The school is still open for children of key workers, and is delivering lunches and packs of work to pupils.

On Facebook, the school wrote: "This is to all of you, to show that although we may not be physically together, we are still connected by our sense of belonging to our ECPS family."