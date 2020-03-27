Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Durham mothers stay fit at home during outbreak
A fitness group for mothers and babies has gone online to help people stay fit while remaining at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sweaty Mama UK is streaming classes to help those staying indoors.
Participants say the classes are good for their mental health.
-
27 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-52055068/coronavirus-durham-mothers-stay-fit-at-home-during-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window