Boy, six, writes coronavirus story for friends

Coronavirus: Newcastle boy writes story for friends
A six-year-old boy has written a story to share online with his friends as they social distance during the coronavirus outbreak.
Oscar Ross from Gosforth in Newcastle, hopes it will help with homeschooling while his father Gary hopes it will encourage other children and parents to share their creative ideas.
25 Mar 2020
