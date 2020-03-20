The pub quiz carrying on despite coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Newcastle pub quiz goes virtual to continue

The pub quiz at a Newcastle local has gone online after the government’s coronavirus guidance urged people to avoid big gatherings.

Regulars at the Free Trade Inn joined the competition over an app so they did not miss out on their weekly fix.

The hosts hope it will provide entertainment for those looking for light relief during the pandemic.

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Mark Hamill: Pub quiz Jedi