Best friends bid for TV dance prize

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Best friends Lily and Joseph bid to be TV's greatest dancers
A pair of young North East dancers are hoping to get into the final of TV show The Greatest Dancer.
Lily Straughn, 11, from Jarrow, and Joseph Chow, eight, from Sunderland, are being mentored by former Girls Aloud star Cheryl.
-
29 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-51688371/best-friends-lily-and-joseph-bid-to-be-tv-s-greatest-dancersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window