Best friends bid for TV dance prize
Best friends Lily and Joseph bid to be TV's greatest dancers

A pair of young North East dancers are hoping to get into the final of TV show The Greatest Dancer.

Lily Straughn, 11, from Jarrow, and Joseph Chow, eight, from Sunderland, are being mentored by former Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

  • 29 Feb 2020
