'The vision we have is faith and football'

A Sunderland vicar has brought both of his passions together to form the first Church of England football team.

The Rev Pouya Heidari, a former professional player in Iran, came up with the idea for the squad during his ordination.

Now captain of Archbishop of Canterbury FC, he believes faith and football go "hand in hand" and hopes the squad will bring the community together and challenge "misconceptions of ministers".

The team, which is made up of 18 vicars from across the country, plays its first game on Saturday 29 February in Swindon against Church of England administrators.