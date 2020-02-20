'She was just like another family member'

Media player
Seaham mother warns after dog dies from Alabama rot
A mother from Seaham is warning people to be aware of Alabama rot (AR) after her dog died earlier this month.
Becky Hanson-Patterson's two-year-old vizsla Jessie passed away only four days after first showing signs of the disease.
AR is a rare condition that affects the skin and often leads to kidney failure. Since 2012, a total of 216 dogs have died in the UK from the condition, with 12 dying since the start of this year.
20 Feb 2020
