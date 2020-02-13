Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu used to teach women self defence
A group of women are taking part in female-only Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes to learn how to defend themselves in unsafe situations.
Melissa Hill, 25, from 222 Jiu Jitsu in Gateshead, teaches them the skills needed to feel confident if they are assaulted.
By offering classes for women, it provides a calm environment for those who may have experienced trauma in the past.
Nadia Rostami, 35, said the group gives you a lot of "confidence" and makes you feel "empowered".
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-51478789/brazilian-jiu-jitsu-used-to-teach-women-self-defenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window