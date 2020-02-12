Teddy bears highlight school parking dangers

Video

Children, parents and staff have taken action to tackle the dangers of pavement parking outside their school by pinning teddy bears to the kerb.

A "soft" protest was held outside Chillingham Road Primary School in Heaton, Newcastle during the school drop off using the teddies.

Parent and campaigner Katie Watson, said: "It's just going out of control... there's parents just landing their vehicles on the pavement without any thought of anybody else."

As well as issues with safety, they also highlighted concerns about air pollution outside the school.