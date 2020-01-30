Meet Kiko the skateboarding bulldog

Media player
Kiko the English bulldog who loves to skateboard
Kiko the English bulldog has been delighting onlookers with his skateboarding.
After posting a video on social media his owners say crowds often gather to see him skate.
30 Jan 2020
