Film shows seaside town life over decades
Film shows South Shields life over decades

Footage from the North East Film Archive shows the everyday lives of people in South Shields.

The film documents what life was like for workers at Palmers shipbuilders and the famous Barbers' clothing factory as well as other scenes around the town.

  • 26 Jan 2020
