Councillor urges Newcastle to target domestic abuse after suffering
Newcastle city councillor Jacqui Robinson said she suffered physical and mental abuse in a relationship more than 20 years ago.
She spoke as the city was signed up to the White Ribbon campaign, a zero tolerance policy of male violence towards women.
It will also get men to sign a pledge which not only commits them not to attack a woman, but also to call out men who do.
25 Jan 2020
