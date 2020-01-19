The dog-friendly sessions helping children to read
Video

Seven Stories creates dog-friendly reading sessions

A book centre has hosted its first dog-friendly storytime session.

Children can bring their pets along to Seven Stories in the Ouseburn, Newcastle, to enjoy a book.

It is hoped the sessions will build confidence and improve children's reading skills.

