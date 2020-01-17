Media player
Newcastle children talk mental health thanks to puppets
Children are being encouraged to talk about their mental health through puppets.
The show Curious Beasts visits schools to identify early signs of psychological and emotional issues in a bid to prevent them from developing in the future.
During this performance at Newburn Manor Primary School in Newcastle, youngsters were able to compare the characters' thoughts and feelings to their own.
