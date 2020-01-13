Restaurant providing 'escape' from isolation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Newcastle restaurant tackling loneliness
A restaurant is hoping to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
Twice a week a table for one will be available at The Patricia, in Jesmond, Newcastle, with a chef providing company throughout the meal.
Money taken from the booking will go to mental health charity Mind.
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window