Tiggy the lurcher's recovery from brink of death

Lurcher found emaciated in Northumberland has now recovered
Tiggy the lurcher was found on the brink of death in Blyth, Northumberland, last month but has now made an amazing recovery.
She was brought to Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels and nursed back to health by manager Jan Ross.
The charity has now found Tiggy a new home, and hopes her story will inspire people to support other rescue centres.
12 Jan 2020
