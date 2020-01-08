Boy's jaw broken at football stadium
Video

Teenager left with broken jaw after Newcastle match

A teenager from Gateshead was attacked while leaving St James' Park on 28 December after Newcastle's match with Everton.

Josh Williams was punched by a stranger days before his 16th birthday.

The suspect has not been found but Northumbria Police says it is investigating and wants anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

  • 08 Jan 2020