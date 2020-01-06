The 72-year-old cleaning up his community

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Shields streets cleaned by 72-year-old
A 72-year-old man spends his days cleaning up rubbish in his community.
John O'Sullivan, armed with a litter picker and a trolley, spends every day out on the streets of North Shields.
He has voluntarily cleaned up the community for the past two years and now the neighbourhood is fundraising to buy him an electric trolley.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window