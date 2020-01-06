The 72-year-old cleaning up his community
Video

North Shields streets cleaned by 72-year-old

A 72-year-old man spends his days cleaning up rubbish in his community.

John O'Sullivan, armed with a litter picker and a trolley, spends every day out on the streets of North Shields.

He has voluntarily cleaned up the community for the past two years and now the neighbourhood is fundraising to buy him an electric trolley.

  • 06 Jan 2020
