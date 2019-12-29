'Little boxes of love' help dementia families

Video

"Little Boxes of Love" are being given out to carers to support them while they look after a loved one with dementia.

Created by staff at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, they include tissues, sweets and a candle and cards with encouraging messages.

Given to carers on Marsden Ward at Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland, it is hoped the items will help make them smile or cheer them up when they are feeling down or alone.