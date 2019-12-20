Pupils and care home residents put on nativity
Video

West Rainton Christmas show brings community together

After the Alzheimer's Society awarded the village of West Rainton, in County Durham, the award for dementia-friendly community of the year, they were keen to carry on the inclusion into the festive period.

Primary school pupils and a care home worked together to produce a dementia-friendly nativity performance.

  • 20 Dec 2019
