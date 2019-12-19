Man admits stabbing son and partner at their home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denis Beytula admits stabbing son and partner in Wallsend
Police footage has been released which shows the moment a man admitted stabbing his three-week-old son and partner.
Denis Beytula attacked Andrei Stefan with a kitchen knife as he lay in a Moses basket before turning on Andreea Stefan, 21, at their home at Portland Close, Wallsend, on 2 October.
Andrei died four days later but Andreea survived.
Beytula, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder at a previous hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
