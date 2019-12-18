Neon kayaking on the River Tyne

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
River Tyne neon kayaking offers views of Newcastle by night
People can now explore the River Tyne at night on a neon kayaking tour.
Adventurers take to the water after dark in specially-illuminated kayaks and paddle under some of the seven bridges across Newcastle and Gateshead.
Ran by NE1 Ltd and Cullercoats Bike and Kayaking, the tours run until the new year.
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-50838674/river-tyne-neon-kayaking-offers-views-of-newcastle-by-nightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window