Screwdriver stab killer seen on CCTV
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Peter Duncan screwdriver murder: Ewan Ireland caught on CCTV

Ewan Ireland has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for the murder of lawyer Peter Duncan in Newcastle's Eldon Square.

The 18-year-old was spotted on CCTV shoplifting screwdrivers, one of which was used in the killing.

After the stabbing he was seen leaving the shopping centre, and then on a bus, where he was still holding the murder weapon.

  • 17 Dec 2019