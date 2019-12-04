Thousands of lights create Christmas attraction

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Shields grandfather creates Christmas lights spectacular
A man has spent three weeks setting up a free Christmas display in his garden to raise money for charity.
Stan Yanetta has spent about £1,000 on thousands of fairy lights, inflatable characters and a snow machine on the grotto at his house in South Shields.
On display throughout the festive season, the 58-year-old hopes it will raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer trust.
As well as enjoying the decorations, visitors can also meet Santa on his sleigh each evening until Christmas Eve.
04 Dec 2019
