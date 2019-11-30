‘It’s to get our dreams to come true’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North East dance project HELM heads out on tour
Ten artists are getting ready to take their show on tour after months of rehearsals.
Talent Hub helps people with learning disabilities and autism get into the arts industry by creating a performance representing each person.
The show, HELM, premieres in Newcastle later.
-
30 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-50602316/north-east-dance-project-helm-heads-out-on-tourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window