‘It’s to get our dreams to come true’
North East dance project HELM heads out on tour

Ten artists are getting ready to take their show on tour after months of rehearsals.

Talent Hub helps people with learning disabilities and autism get into the arts industry by creating a performance representing each person.

The show, HELM, premieres in Newcastle later.

  • 30 Nov 2019
