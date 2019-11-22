The boy who is best friends with a mannequin head
Sunderland boy inseparable from mannequin's head

A toddler has become "inseparable" with a mannequin's head after his mum gave it to him as a comforter.

Ilarni Clark from Sunderland had run out of ways to stop her 14-month-old son Harry from pulling her hair, which was causing her headaches.

A friend suggested swapping her own locks for those of a mannequin, and the family has not looked back since.

