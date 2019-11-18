'The perfect mix of strict and fun'
Unsung Hero 2019: Gateshead Harriers athletics coach wins North East award

Long-serving athletics coach Mike Donnelly has been named the North East and Cumbria's sporting Unsung Hero.

Volunteering at Gateshead Harriers and Athletics Club, he has a track record of developing athletes from many different backgrounds from grassroots to national standards.

He will go on to represent the region at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in Aberdeen next month.

