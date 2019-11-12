'Children can be inspired by Laura'
The woman inspiring visually impaired children

While growing up with a visual impairment, Laura Tambin was supported by North East charity Useful Vision.

Her determination and resilience meant she has always pushed herself to achieve her goals, something that over the years has inspired younger children at the organisation.

The 26-year-old now focuses her career on helping visually impaired children and young people through the Newcastle-based charity, which is supported by Children in Need and works across the region.

