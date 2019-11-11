'The group is great for any young dad'

Video

A charity in the North East is supporting young fathers and dads-to-be to become positive role models in their children's lives.

North East Young Dads and Lads Project helps the men, who are often vulnerable, by teaching them skills such as nappy changing, bathing and first aid, as well as improving social isolation.

Based in Gateshead, the charity receives funding from Children in Need. We spoke to some of the men to find out how the group has improved their lives.