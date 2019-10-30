Ballboy meets NUFC star after viral thumbs up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newcastle United star Almiron meets thumbs up ballboy

Ballboy Lucas Rochford got to meet Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron after a clip of him giving him a thumbs up went viral.

The club invited the 10-year-old to a training session to meet the players and receive a signed shirt.

  • 30 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Boy who helped tidy up becomes mascot