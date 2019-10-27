Underwater archaeologist unearths city's past

Video

For hundreds of years a treasure trove has been gathering beneath the silt below Elvet Bridge in Durham.

Everyday objects which have fallen into the River Wear are being unearthed by underwater archaeologist Gary Bankhead.

He has special permission to voluntarily dive in the river, uncovering an insight into the city's past.

Over the past decade, he has found more than 12,000 valuable artefacts which he has gifted to the people of Durham.

