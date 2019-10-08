Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland youngsters hide happiness bags around city
After learning about mental health issues, teenagers from Youth Almighty in the Barnes park area of Sunderland were inspired to do something to help others living with depression or anxiety.
They've made up hundreds of 'bags of happiness' which have been hidden across the city.
It is hoped those finding a bag will know someone is thinking about them.
08 Oct 2019
