Man meets medics who saved him
A father from Gateshead has met and thanked the people who saved his life.

Hamid Khazaee had a heart attack while working in his shop last month.

Medics Pippa Hocking and Steven Armstrong, who were on a night out at the time, performed CPR on him for seven minutes.

  • 04 Oct 2019