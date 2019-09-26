Media player
Tyneside fishing boat sinks after hitting cargo ship
A fishing boat has sunk after it hit a cargo ship which was at anchor two miles off Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.
Lifeboat crews rescued the one man on board, who was uninjured.
26 Sep 2019
