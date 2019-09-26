Fishing boat sinks after hitting cargo ship
Tyneside fishing boat sinks after hitting cargo ship

A fishing boat has sunk after it hit a cargo ship which was at anchor two miles off Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

Lifeboat crews rescued the one man on board, who was uninjured.

