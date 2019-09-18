Villagers raise thousands for defibrillators
Seaton Sluice villagers raise thousands of pounds for public defibrillators

A scheme to install public defibrillators in Seaton Sluice has been hailed as a life-saving success.

They ensure vital seconds are saved if anyone suffers a cardiac arrest.

  • 18 Sep 2019
