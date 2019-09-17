'It was an up-river assault'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man completes Newcastle to Kielder River Tyne swim challenge
Swimming is banned in Kielder Water as it is considered too dangerous.
However for Fenwick Mark Ridley it was where he ended his gruelling North Tyne river swim.
Raising money for Cancer Research, Mr Ridley, an experienced open water swimmer, journeyed from the Newcastle border to Kielder.
17 Sep 2019
