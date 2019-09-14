'I don't feel like I'm being inspirational'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northumberland woman talks of having chemotherapy while pregnant
A woman from Northumberland is having chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphona weeks after she found out she was pregnant.
Roberta Burton, 28, from Stannington, was told delaying treatment for the rare form of blood cancer could have put her life at risk. She has been closely monitored by experts at Newcastle's Freeman and RVI hospitals.
She started to lose her hair after her first chemo session, so decided to shave it off.
Her mum Louise Fox has done the same to support her daughter.
14 Sep 2019
