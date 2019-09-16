Video

YouTuber Alberto Dumba has witnessed the effect knife crime has had on his friends and wants to raise awareness of the danger of possessing weapons.

The 21-year-old has been part of youth project SPACE2 in Newcastle for seven years. The group launched a social media campaign to highlight the effects of knife crime in a bid to help to reduce crime rates in the city centre.

From 2014-15 to 2018-19 the number of knife crime incidents in the North East and Cumbria went up from 932 to 1,747.

