'Dancing like no-one is watching'
Silent disco group enjoys walking tour of Hexham

A silent disco and a walking group were combined for a sightseeing tour around a Northumberland town.

The Royal Voluntary Service organised the event in Hexham for a group of over 55s.

They danced and sang around the town as part of the First Time for Everything campaign, which offers people the chance to try something new.

  • 08 Sep 2019
