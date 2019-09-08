'Dancing like no-one is watching'

Media player
Silent disco group enjoys walking tour of Hexham
A silent disco and a walking group were combined for a sightseeing tour around a Northumberland town.
The Royal Voluntary Service organised the event in Hexham for a group of over 55s.
They danced and sang around the town as part of the First Time for Everything campaign, which offers people the chance to try something new.
08 Sep 2019
