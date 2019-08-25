'Before football I had no money'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle United player Allan Saint-Maximin visits West End food bank
Newcastle United's new signing Allan Saint-Maximin made a trip to the West End food bank.
He signed autographs and took pictures with fans, saying he was "happy" to see people smiling. The food bank has a close relationship with NUFC with spectators making donations before home matches.
-
25 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49465159/newcastle-united-player-allan-saint-maximin-visits-west-end-food-bankRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window