The shoe shop helping children find the right fit
The back to school shop can be more stressful for some families.

Wiggle Room in Durham offers one-to-one appointments for children with learning difficulties and autism.

Staff spend extra time with the customers to form a relationship and trust with them.

The shop is also designed to have more of a homely feel to provide a quiet, calming, stress-free environment.

  • 26 Aug 2019
