The shoe shop helping children find the right fit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Durham shoe shop helps kids with learning difficulties find the right fit
The back to school shop can be more stressful for some families.
Wiggle Room in Durham offers one-to-one appointments for children with learning difficulties and autism.
Staff spend extra time with the customers to form a relationship and trust with them.
The shop is also designed to have more of a homely feel to provide a quiet, calming, stress-free environment.
-
26 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49453156/durham-shoe-shop-helps-kids-with-learning-difficulties-find-the-right-fitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window