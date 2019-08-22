Elmer the Elephant takes over the North East
Elmer's Great North Parade takes over the North East

Dozens of elephants have formed a trail around the North East to raise money for charity.

Streets, parks and public buildings have welcomed 50 big and 114 little sculptures of the popular children's character Elmer.

Each one has been individually designed by artists and schools.

The elephants are on show until 1 November, when they will be auctioned off to raise money for St Oswald's Children's Hospice.

