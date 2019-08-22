'We took the beach for granted'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beach Access North East helps make seaside more open
A North East charity has made a day out at the beach open to more people.
Beach Access North East provides seaside-friendly wheelchairs to those who need them.
Sue Rowley, a founder of the charity, now wants the initiative to spread around the country.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49424862/beach-access-north-east-helps-make-seaside-more-openRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window