'We took the beach for granted'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beach Access North East helps make seaside more open

A North East charity has made a day out at the beach open to more people.

Beach Access North East provides seaside-friendly wheelchairs to those who need them.

Sue Rowley, a founder of the charity, now wants the initiative to spread around the country.

  • 22 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Challenging disability through YouTube