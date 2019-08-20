John and David the alpacas join retirement home

Media player
Bamburgh retirement home welcomes alpacas as new residents
A retirement home in Northumberland has welcomed two new residents - John and David the alpacas.
The 18-month-old twins are now a permanent feature at Armstrong House retirement home in Bamburgh after a trial period.
It is hoped the brothers will improve the residents' health and wellbeing by offering companionship and time outside the home.
20 Aug 2019
