John and David the alpacas join retirement home
A retirement home in Northumberland has welcomed two new residents - John and David the alpacas.

The 18-month-old twins are now a permanent feature at Armstrong House retirement home in Bamburgh after a trial period.

It is hoped the brothers will improve the residents' health and wellbeing by offering companionship and time outside the home.

  • 20 Aug 2019
