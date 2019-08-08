End of an era as Look North presenter retires
Colin Briggs retires after decades presenting Look North

He has been the face of BBC breakfast and lunch bulletins in the North East & Cumbria for years and it is now time for his last shift.

Joining BBC Radio Newcastle in 1989, Colin Briggs went on to present Look North for about 20 years.

Here is a look back at his career to mark his retirement.

