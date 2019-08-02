Steph's plea to find her sex attacker 10 years on

Media player
Whitley Bay sex assault CCTV released 10 years on
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to trace over a violent sex assault that took place in 2009.
Stephanie Hewson was attacked after a night out in Whitley Bay, and the offender has never been found.
02 Aug 2019
