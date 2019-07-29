'Something terrible could happen'
Calea TPN patients facing medication delays after MHRA inspection

Hundreds of patients are facing delays in getting the medication they need after a medical firm failed to follow a watchdog's rules.

Calea makes liquid food but had to alter the manufacturing process after a watchdog deemed potentially unsafe.

Michelle Collingwood, a TPN user, is "very, very worried" about fellow patients who need it to survive.

