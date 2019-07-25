Hot dog? Here's how to keep your pooch cool

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK heatwave: Hot dog? Here's tips to keep them cool
As temperatures soar across the country, it's not only people that need help keeping cool.
We asked dog trainer Sue McCabe from Newcastle to give us some tips on how to look after your four-legged friend during the heatwave.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49118437/uk-heatwave-hot-dog-here-s-tips-to-keep-them-coolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window